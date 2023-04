Samia basically never stops releasing new music. Her latest offering is a pair of covers to be packaged together on a new 7″. On the A-side: a cover of Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Maps” so faithful that you might as well just listen to the original. On the B-side: a deeply compelling cover of the Porches song “Country” that pushes Aaron Maine’s epic finale into Imogen Heap territory. Hear both songs below.

Maps / Country by Samia