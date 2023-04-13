The New York underground dance producer and Four Tet protege Anthony Naples has a new album on the way. Later this spring, Naples will follow up his 2021 LP Chameleon with a new one called Orbs. Naples wrote and produced Orbs in his Queens studio, and according to the record’s Bandcamp description, he’s going for more of a downtempo sound than he’s attempted on previous records. You can definitely hear that in first single “Silas.”

“Silas” sprawls over more than six minutes, and it combines a churning post-punk bassline with weird, pinging percussive sounds. The song still has a pulse, but it definitely drifts in an ambient direction; I wonder if Naples chose his album title in tribute to ambient house pioneers the Orb. Listen to “Silas” below.

<a href="https://anthonynaples.bandcamp.com/album/orbs">orbs by Anthony Naples</a>

Orbs is out 6/2 on ANS Recordings. Check out our 2019 feature on Anthony Naples here.