Pissed Jeans – “No Convenient Apocalypse”

Shawn Brackbill

New Music April 13, 2023 10:33 AM By James Rettig

Pissed Jeans – “No Convenient Apocalypse”

Shawn Brackbill

New Music April 13, 2023 10:33 AM By James Rettig

It’s been over six years since we’ve heard from the Philadelphia band Pissed Jeans, when they released their full-length Why Love Now in 2017. Members of the band have popped up in various places over the years, in music videos by Kurt Vile and as part of a side project called Fine Jewelers and, most recently, as part of the Philadelphia Eagles/Philly music scene’s charity Christmas album.

And today Pissed Jeans are officially releasing another one of the projects they’ve been involved with in the interim between albums: a track called “No Convenient Apocalypse,” which they wrote for the video game Cyberpunk 2077. It’ll be included on a 7″ coming out in May that also features a live recording of their song “Bathroom Laughter.” Pissed Jeans are currently working on the follow-up to Why Love Now, and they’ll be hitting the road this summer in a just-announced tour.

Check out those dates and “No Convenient Apocalypse” below.

TOUR DATES:
06/01 Cambridge, MA @ Sonia *
06/02 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *
06/03 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge *
06/15 Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall ^
06/16 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean ^
06/17 Detroit, MI @ El Club ^
06/18 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop ^
* w/ Carnivorous Bells
^ w/ Kilynn Lunsford

The “No Convenient Apocalypse” 7″ is out 5/19 via Sub Pop Records. Pre-order that here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Joan Baez Sang At Newark Airport With Justin Jones Of The Tennessee Three

4 days ago 0

Ariana Grande Asks Fans To Stop Commenting About Her Appearance

3 days ago 0

Wisconsin Teacher Placed On Administrative Leave For Calling Out Elementary School’s Ban On Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton Song

22 hours ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Metallica 72 Seasons

4 days ago 0

A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Lana Del Rey’s “A&W”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest