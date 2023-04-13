It’s been over six years since we’ve heard from the Philadelphia band Pissed Jeans, when they released their full-length Why Love Now in 2017. Members of the band have popped up in various places over the years, in music videos by Kurt Vile and as part of a side project called Fine Jewelers and, most recently, as part of the Philadelphia Eagles/Philly music scene’s charity Christmas album.

And today Pissed Jeans are officially releasing another one of the projects they’ve been involved with in the interim between albums: a track called “No Convenient Apocalypse,” which they wrote for the video game Cyberpunk 2077. It’ll be included on a 7″ coming out in May that also features a live recording of their song “Bathroom Laughter.” Pissed Jeans are currently working on the follow-up to Why Love Now, and they’ll be hitting the road this summer in a just-announced tour.

Check out those dates and “No Convenient Apocalypse” below.

TOUR DATES:

06/01 Cambridge, MA @ Sonia *

06/02 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

06/03 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge *

06/15 Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall ^

06/16 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean ^

06/17 Detroit, MI @ El Club ^

06/18 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop ^

* w/ Carnivorous Bells

^ w/ Kilynn Lunsford

The “No Convenient Apocalypse” 7″ is out 5/19 via Sub Pop Records. Pre-order that here.