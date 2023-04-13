Pete Davidson’s Bupkis Will Have Jadakiss, Cam’ron, Method Man, & Al Gore Saying “Wu-Tang”

Pete Davidson’s Bupkis Will Have Jadakiss, Cam’ron, Method Man, & Al Gore Saying “Wu-Tang”

News April 13, 2023 6:54 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Pete Davidson has debuted a trailer for Bupkis, a forthcoming Peacock comedy series that tells “a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life.” Guesting on The Breakfast Club, Davidson spoke to Charlamagne Tha God about the truly stacked cast (like Jadakiss, Cam’ron, and Method Man), life after Saturday Night Live, and certain, uh, BDE rumors. The trailer also has a completely out-of-context Al Gore saying “Wu-Tang.”

Airing on Peacock on May 4, Bupkis co-stars Edie Falco and Joe Pesci (as Davidson’s mom and grandpa), Machine Gun Kelly, Sebastian Stan, Eli Manning, Charlie Day, Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, John Mulaney, Paul Walter Hauser, Kenan Thompson, Simon Rex, Oona Roche, Dave Attell, Jon Stewart, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Lala Anthony, Chase Sui Wonders (Davidson’s current girlfriend), and others.

On May 6, Davidson will host SNL for the first time since leaving his cast post last year (Davidson starred on SNL from 2014 to 2022). Watch his interview with Charlamagne and the Bupkis trailer below.

