The lineup of the supergroup Dinner Party is basically a Mount Rushmore of musicians who cross boundaries between jazz, funk, and rap. You got Kamasi Washington. You got 9th Wonder. You got Robert Glasper. And then there’s Terrace Martin, the man who set the whole collaboration up. This past Friday, Dinner Party released their sophomore album Enigmatic Society. This past weekend, they also played Coachella, and they’ll be back next weekend. Last night, Dinner Party also served as musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

For the Kimmel performance, Dinner Party went out of their way to make the whole performance look and feel casual. The Kimmel stage had been made up to look like a bedroom, or maybe a basement practice room, with the Dinner Party members and their guest, singer Ant Clemons, sprawled about. In some staged dialog, they pretended that their performance was a spontaneous jam, and then they played the Enigmatic Society single “Insane.”

“Insane” is a blissed-out, laid-back track, and it suited the aesthetic of last night’s performance perfectly. Ant Clemons fit nicely within the Dinner Party dynamic, though the song’s best vocals might’ve been the bits that Terrace Martin sang through a vocoder. Check out the performance below.

Enigmatic Society is out now on Sounds Of Crenshaw/EMPIRE.