Michael Cormier-O’Leary – “Obtain”

In a few weeks, the Philadelphia-based musician and Friendship/Hour member Michael Cormier-O’Leary will release his new album Anything Can Be Left Behind. Cormier-O’Leary recorded the LP with friends in a rented house in Westport, Massachusetts, and he says that his main inspirations were Mary Margaret O’Hara and John Prine. We’ve already posted first single “Newest Oldest Punk,” and now Cormier-O’Leary has shared another one.

The new song “Obtain” rides a sort of DIY indie-rock version of the classic ’90s trip-hop churn. Over the stark, propulsive backbeat, Michael Cormier-O’Leary sings about helping someone get their long-neglected childhood home ready for sale. The lyrics on this one are evocative, and they’re specific: “No keys in the fake rock or underneath the mat/ Your mom changed the locks the time she caught your dad out with the girl from Auntie Anne’s.” Check it out below.

Anything Can Be Left Behind is out 5/5 via Dear Life Records. Pre-order it here.

