CMAT – “Whatever’s Inconvenient”

New Music April 19, 2023 2:30 PM By Chris DeVille

CMAT, the Irish singer-songwriter born Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, followed up last year’s acclaimed debut album If My Wife New I’d Be Dead with the new single “Mayday” in January. She’s back today with a second new track. Produced by Josh Kaufman of Bonny Light Horseman, “Whatever’s Inconvenient” is a saucy, string-laden retro pop song centered on the refrain “Why do I fall in love and out of love again?” It’s full of vivid lyrics about greasy mullets, the stench of tobacco, and how “you’ll never be Mark E. Smith ’cause your weakness is a bit.”

Below, watch the “Whatever’s Inconvenient” video, directed by Greg Purcell.

