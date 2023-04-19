Outcry looms. In a few weeks, Detroit destroyers Never Ending Game will unleash their sophomore album upon an unsuspecting public. I have heard Outcry, and I feel like it’s about to become one of this year’s defining hardcore records. Never Ending Game already shared two early songs, “Never Die” and “Memories,” the former of which features Trapped Under Ice’s Justice Tripp and Sam Trapkin. Today, NEG have a new one for us, and it’s another beast of a song.

Never Ending Game’s latest is called “Tank On E”; perhaps you can relate to that sad state of affairs. (This time around, we’re talk talking about the “gas tank on E but all drinks on me” situation that Foxx rapped about on “Wipe Me Down.”) The song’s chorus veers away from straight-up hardcore and into the realm of soaring, melodic metal, which is a new look for NEG, but we still get a breakdown that might make you stomp on someone’s chest like Draymond Green.

NEG frontman Mikey Petroski has this to say about “Tank On E”:

Inspired by an overheard story of a guy who just got out of the pen trying to get their life on track. They realized that things aren’t as different as they seem. The lyric “might need a lobotomy… just a little off the top” is a direct quote from the man himself. The guy’s trying not to fall back into his old ways and is begging for a little more time to make good on his second chance.

In the ReelLife Creative House-directed “Tank On E” video, Never Ending Game roll out in their pickup truck to rock in a vacant lot and an underpass. Check it out below.

Outcry is out 5/12 on Triple B Records.