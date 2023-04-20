Michael Stipe has released a new solo song, “Give Me A Hand,” which is available for a limited time as part of an EarthPercent x Earth Day 2023 compilation album, which also features contributions from Nile Rodgers, Julia Holter, Dry Cleaning, Anna Calvi, and many more. The song was written by Stipe, Warren Fischer, and Andy LeMaster, produced by Stipe and LeMaster, and it features vocals from musician and disability advocate Gaelynn Lea.

Stipe also participated in a similar project last year, working with Brian Eno, who founded the climate-crisis charity EarthPercent in 2021. It’s the latest in a slow trickle of solo releases from the former R.E.M. leader, which has included the single “Future If Future.”

Check out “Give Me A Hand” below. You can see all the tracks available for the EarthPercent x Earth Day ’23 compilation here. It will be available to purchase as a download until May 6.

<a href="https://earthpercent.bandcamp.com/track/give-me-a-hand-feat-gaelynn-lea">Give Me A Hand (feat. Gaelynn Lea) by Michael Stipe</a>