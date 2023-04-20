The Brooklyn trio Upper Wilds — which includes producer Dan Friel in its ranks — have announced a new album, Jupiter, the third in a series of LPs named after planets, which started with Mars in 2018 and continued with Venus two years later. The band — which also includes drummer Jeff Ottenbacher and bassist Jason Binnick — recorded the album at Serious Business in Brooklyn with Travis Harrison. Today, they’re sharing two songs to preview the album, the title track and “10’9″.” Check them both out below.

<a href="https://upperwilds.bandcamp.com/album/jupiter">Jupiter by Upper Wilds</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Greetings”

02 “Permanent Storm”

03 “Drifters”

04 “Short Centuries”

05 “10’9″”

06 “Jupiter”

07 “Voyager”

08 “Infinity Drama”

09 “Books About UFOs”

10 “Radio To Forever”

11 “Cerberrat”

Jupiter is out 7/21 via Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.