Paul Mescal Makes Music Debut On Nicholas Britell’s Carmen Soundtrack

The Irish actor Paul Mescal, who was nominated for an Oscar this year for his role in Aftersun, was music-adjacent for a time when he became tabloid fodder while dating Phoebe Bridgers. Now, he is a proper recording artist in his own right. Though he’s performed on Instagram a few times with his sister Nell (who is pursuing music on her own), Mescal has his first official music credit on the soundtrack for Carmen, a film he stars in alongside Melissa Barrera and Rossy de Palma, which is premiering in theaters today in New York City and Los Angeles.

The music for Carmen was composed by Nicholas Britell (Succession, among many others), and Britell had a hand in writing “Slip Away,” one of the songs that Mescal sings in the film. Barrera and de Palma also have songs on the soundtrack, and the original songs were a collaboration between Taura Stinson, The D.O.C., and Julieta Venegas. Carmen, which was very loosely inspired by the Bizet opera of the same name, is the directorial debut of French dancer Benjamin Millepied.

“When Benjamin first approached me about Carmen, I remember feeling strongly that I didn’t want to ‘update’ or ‘re-arrange’ any of Bizet’s music,” Britell said in a statement. “There are already so many incredible adaptations of Carmen. We wanted our approach to be quite different: to write an original score and original songs, imagining this as a Carmen from a parallel universe. This approach also felt right given Benjamin’s instincts to take an experimental and dream-based approach to the feeling of the film.”

Check out a video of Mescal performing “Slip Away” alongside the whole soundtrack below.

The Carmen soundtrack is out now via Sony Music Masterworks.