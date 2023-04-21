Gus Dapperton & BENEE – “Don’t Let Me Down”

New Music April 21, 2023 By Chris DeVille

One of the biggest TikTok hits of the early pandemic days was “Supalonely,” the Australian alt-pop singer BENEE’s collab with her American peer Gus Dapperton. Today the duo has reunited on “Don’t Let Me Down,” a new single from Dapperton’s upcoming album HENGE. It’s sort of a bedroom-pop/disco hybrid, and they got all dressed up in some extremely old-fashioned garb for the video. (Certainly puts the “dapper” in Dapperton.) Watch below.

HENGE is out 7/7 on Warner.

