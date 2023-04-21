It’s been a while since we’ve checked in with the Brooklyn indie-pop duo Stolen Jars, but big things are on the horizon for TikTok-famous comedian Sarah Coffey and film composer Cody Fitzgerald. Specifically, a new album called I Won’t Let Me Down is on the way, produced by Hop Along’s Joe Reinhart and featuring Greta Kline of Frankie Cosmos.

Its opening track, “Reality TV,” is a streamlined and shiny pop-rock track about somewhat reluctantly falling in love. “Instead, you mindlessly watch Love Island to distract yourself from your feelings,” Fitzgerald says in a press release. “Eventually, I was strong enough to admit I had already fallen.”

“Reality TV” has some cool snaking guitar action throughout, and the hooks are abundant. Watch its video below, where you can also check out a smattering of previous Stolen Jars singles that will appear on the album.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Reality TV”

02 “Adeline”

03 “Austin”

04 “Won’t Stay Gone Forever”

05 “Somewhere Else”

06 “In The Bad Times”

07 “South”

08 “Smoke In The House”

09 “Run It Wild”

I Won’t Let Me Down is out 8/4.