Stolen Jars – “Reality TV”
It’s been a while since we’ve checked in with the Brooklyn indie-pop duo Stolen Jars, but big things are on the horizon for TikTok-famous comedian Sarah Coffey and film composer Cody Fitzgerald. Specifically, a new album called I Won’t Let Me Down is on the way, produced by Hop Along’s Joe Reinhart and featuring Greta Kline of Frankie Cosmos.
Its opening track, “Reality TV,” is a streamlined and shiny pop-rock track about somewhat reluctantly falling in love. “Instead, you mindlessly watch Love Island to distract yourself from your feelings,” Fitzgerald says in a press release. “Eventually, I was strong enough to admit I had already fallen.”
“Reality TV” has some cool snaking guitar action throughout, and the hooks are abundant. Watch its video below, where you can also check out a smattering of previous Stolen Jars singles that will appear on the album.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Reality TV”
02 “Adeline”
03 “Austin”
04 “Won’t Stay Gone Forever”
05 “Somewhere Else”
06 “In The Bad Times”
07 “South”
08 “Smoke In The House”
09 “Run It Wild”
I Won’t Let Me Down is out 8/4.