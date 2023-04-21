Adanowsky Got Beck And Michel Gondry Involved In New Single “Chain Reactionary”

New Music April 21, 2023 12:21 PM By Chris DeVille

Adanowsky Got Beck And Michel Gondry Involved In New Single “Chain Reactionary”

New Music April 21, 2023 12:21 PM By Chris DeVille

Back in 2004, Beck contributed his transcendently sad Korgis cover “Everybody’s Gotta Learn Sometime” to the soundtrack of Michel Gondry’s arthouse sci-fi rom-com Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind. Gondry also directed Beck’s videos for “Deadweight” and “Cellphone’s Dead.” Now the pair’s creative paths have crossed again.

Adanowsky is Adan Jodorowsky, son of famed filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky. Through mutual friend Sean Lennon, he recruited Beck to sing on his new single “Chain Reactionary,” from his freshly released album The Fool. The video, out today, is directed by Gondry. Adanowsky explains:

I emailed Michel Gondry asking if he wanted to direct a video for me and two days later he answered that he was already shooting! Michel was my neighbor when I lived in LA and when Sean introduced me to Beck, I texted him my song without ever meeting him personally. After that, a dream came true and a song and video were born. It just had to be the right song and time.

Watch the “Chain Reactionary” video below, where you can also stream The Fool.

The Fool is out now on Universal Music Group México.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” & “Willow” Could Have Been The National Songs

1 day ago 0

M83 Will Refund Attendees Of Austin Concert Canceled After One Song

1 day ago 0

The Band’s Garth Hudson Gives Surprise Public Performance, First In Five Years

4 days ago 0

Stream Mac DeMarco’s Surprise New 199-Track Collection One Wayne G

1 day ago 0

Frank Ocean Pulls Out Of Coachella Weekend 2

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest