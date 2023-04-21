Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
Happy Earth Day/Record Store Day Eve. This week’s best comments about Frank Ocean are below. R.I.P. Stereogum’s blue checkmark.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#9
|
|Microsoft Flight Simulator
|Score: 26 | Apr 16th
|
The long and short of it is her tech fetishist bullshit has led her down a path where she is close friends with thinly veiled eugenist advocates and the kind of people who post memes with a barely there veneer of “irony” about the supposed inherent inferiority of Black people. Some of the people she is currently mutuals with on Twitter are just openly Nazis. Her shallow obsession with tech futurism, the kind that led to her participating in Musk’s equally eugenicist breeding fetish, has put her in a position of agreeing with people who have interesting ideas about the shapes of people’s skulls.
|Posted in: Grimes Responds To Complaints That She’s Developing AI Instead Of Releasing Her Album
|#8
|
|Callie Petch
|Score: 28 | Apr 14th
|
Wow, I’m shocked that a big tech giant would pay through the nose to acquire something fun and niche from indie devs, spend the next year stripping it of all the fun and appeal it originally had, then unceremoniously shut it down once the popularity fades for bullshit reasons(!) This is such an uncommon ocurrence(!)
|Posted in: Spotify Is Shutting Down Heardle Less Than A Year After Buying It
|#7
|
|horserenoir
|Score: 29 | Apr 19th
|
Blörk-182
|Posted in: Frank Ocean Pulls Out Of Coachella Weekend 2
|#6
|
|thepiratepenguin
|Score: 29 | Apr 19th
|
“Well if it isn’t my old friend Mr. Ocean, with a leg for an arm and an arm for a leg!”
|Posted in: Frank Ocean Pulls Out Of Coachella Weekend 2
|#5
|
|trecoolx
|Score: 29 | Apr 19th
|
Frank’s doctor
|Posted in: Frank Ocean Pulls Out Of Coachella Weekend 2
|#4
|
|Econoline Van Fleet
|Score: 29 | Apr 17th
|
Billy Ocean would’ve handled this like a professional.
|Posted in: Frank Ocean Finally Headlined Coachella — Here’s What Happened At His First Show In Six Years
|#3
|
|crania
|Score: 30 | Apr 19th
|
I did not have either “Frank Ocean ice rink debacle” or “Frank Ocean leg truthers” on my 2023 bingo card.
|Posted in: Frank Ocean Pulls Out Of Coachella Weekend 2
|#2
|
|napoleonofbirds
|Score: 32 | Apr 17th
|
I feel like too many people today are jumping straight to questioning Tom’s critical credibility for liking this song. I wouldn’t go as high as he did (it’s a personal 7 or 8), but Tom is absolutely within his rights to enjoy a song. This column is subjective, and his ratings are his alone. He just has the platform and skill to convince us to seek transcendence in his articles when our opinions align with his.
Tom talks a lot about how people see something in music that has never done anything for him. The dynamic is inverted today, and that’s fine, too.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Lil Wayne’s “Lollipop” (Feat. Static Major)
|#1
|
|DevastationWagon
|Score: 33 | Apr 18th
|
Artists used to worry about being becoming a victim of Weird Al. Now they’re worried about becoming a victim of weird AI!
|Posted in: Viral ‘Drake & The Weeknd’ Song Made With AI Pulled From Streaming Services
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|
|Logan Taylor
|Apr 18th
|
I’ll finally get to hear that Kurt Cobain country album
|Posted in: Viral ‘Drake & The Weeknd’ Song Made With AI Pulled From Streaming Services
This is a rock concert, not the friggin …. Splish splash show.
Also, I hope Coachella expands to a touring Ice Capades show.