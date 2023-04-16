Grimes Responds To Complaints That She’s Developing AI Instead Of Releasing Her Album

Grimes Responds To Complaints That She’s Developing AI Instead Of Releasing Her Album

News April 16, 2023 9:32 AM By James Rettig

Grimes recently announced that she “trained an AI version of me and she fell in love with our friend who trained her” as part of a photoshoot for something called CYBR Magazine. That’s more typical of Grimes’ recent output than anything related to music.

Her most recent album was 2020’s Miss Anthropocene, and as expected she’s talked quite a bit about new music in the ensuing years but not much has materialized. There have been teasers (and some stray singles) from projects called Book 1 and Faeries Cum First, but back in January Grimes tweeted that music was more a “side quest” now. That was a few months after she tweeted that her “album is done we’re mixing.”

The latest dispatch in Grimes music comes with another couple of tweets, sent in response to some fans asking where her new music was. “I was never a singer. I was just good enough at engineering to make it sound like I was,” she said in response to one. “The ideas always came first, and grimes has always been most loved when I focussed on innovating. Lots of new music to come, but y’all can find singers anywhere.”

And then something (slightly) more concrete: “A series of chaos,” she wrote. “Book 1 will come it’s just so old now haha. I think I gotta put out this new stuff first and follow w book 1 cuz the new music I’m making is just so next level. We won’t wait for an album tho i ahree it’s been too long. We’ll start dropping as we finish.”

In other Grimes AI news, she was recently announced as a keynote speaker at IMS Ibiza, the international EDM summit, where she’s set to talk about NFTs and the metaverse.

