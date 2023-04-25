Deer Tick have announced a new album, Emotional Contracts, the proper follow-up to their pair of 2017 albums and their first for ATO Records. It was produced by Dave Fridmann at his Tarbox Road Studios in western New York.

“We’ve had a habit of trying to maintain a strict control over everything in the studio, but this time we wanted to see what it would feel like to let go a bit,” the band’s John McCauley said in a press release. “We figured that the songs were strong enough to stand on their own two feet, so whatever we put them through would just make them stronger and take us in some new directions.”

Today, they’re sharing two tracks from the album, “Forgiving Ties” and “The Real Thing.” “The song is essentially a metaphor for the fear that results from a sudden traumatic event, and how to move forward and take care of yourself and your loved ones,” Ian O’Neil, who takes on lead vocals on the track, said of the former in a statement. “The Real Thing” is fronted by McCauley, who said:

At first I had an idea for a song called ‘The Last Book On The Shelf,’ which I ended up using as a title for a song about all the creepy book-banning happening lately. ‘The Real Thing’ became about living with depression, which has been part of my existence since I was a kid, and how it takes even more work to keep your head above water as you get older.

Check out both below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “If I Try To Leave”

02 “Forgiving Ties”

03 “Grey Matter”

04 “If Only She Could See Me”

05 “Running From Love”

06 “Once In A Lifetime”

07 “Disgrace”

08 “My Ship”

09 “A Light Can Go Out In The Heart”

10 “The Real Thing”

TOUR DATES:

06/05 Deerfield, MA @ Tree House Brewery

06/07 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

06/08 Canandaigua, NY @ Lincoln Hill Farms

06/09 Woodstock, NY @ Levon’s Barn (SOLD OUT)

06/10 Woodstock, NY @ Levon’s Barn (SOLD OUT)

06/12 New York, NY @ Rough Trade

06/14 Portsmouth NH @ Cisco Brewers

06/15 Matunuck, RI @ Ocean Mist (SOLD OUT)

06/16 Matunuck, RI @ Ocean Mist (SOLD OUT)

06/17 Matunuck, RI @ Ocean Mist (SOLD OUT)

06/19 Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

06/21 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

06/22 Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Annex

06/23 Milwaukee WI @ Summerfest

06/24 Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow (SOLD OUT)

06/25 Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Showboat Saloon (SOLD OUT)

06/27 Ft Collins @ Washington’s

06/29 Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheatre*

06/30 Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival

07/01 Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

07/02 Canby, OR @ Clackamas County Fairgrounds*

07/04 Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amp*

07/05 Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo*

07/06 Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theatre*

07/08 Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden*

07/09 Dillon, CO @ Lake Dillon Amphitheatre*

07/11 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre*

07/12 San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s*

07/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*

07/15 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

07/16 Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas*

10/12 Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

10/13 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/15 Nashville, TN @ Basement East

10/17 Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

10/19 New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wah

10/20 Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

10/21 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/22 Ft Worth, TX @ Tulips

11/08 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/09 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/10 Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

11/11 Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

11/12 Homer NY @ Homer Center for the Arts

11/14 Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

11/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/18 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/24 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

11/25 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

* Supporting Jason Isbell

Emotional Contracts is out 6/16 via ATO Records. Pre-order it here.