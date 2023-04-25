Kevin Morby has announced a new project called More Photographs (A Continuum), a companion piece to last year’s full-length This Is A Photograph. It features six brand-new songs and three reimaginings of songs from the album. Today, he’s sharing two of those: “This Is A Photograph II” and “Five Easy Pieces Revisited.”

“If This Is A Photograph is a house that you have been living inside of…then More Photographs, perhaps, is the same home just experienced differently,” Morby said in a statement. “As if you, its inhabitant, have taken a tab of something psychedelic and now, suddenly, you’ve replaced your eyeglasses with kaleidoscopes. With every collection of songs I feel I must cast them out of me before moving onto the next project, and here I knew that what I had begun with This Is A Photograph was not finished. Releasing this is my tying a bow on that time and place in my creative life.”

Listen to those two tracks below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “This Is A Photograph II”

02 “Triumph”

03 “Bittersweet, Tennessee”

04 “Going To Prom”

05 “Lion Tamer”

06 “A Song For Katie”

07 “Five Easy Pieces Revisited”

08 “Mickey Mantle’s Autograph”

09 “Kingdom Of Broken Hearts”

TOUR DATES:

06/02 Aarhus, DK @ Northside Festival

06/03 Malmö, SW @ Plan B

06/05 Manchester, UK @ New Century

06/06 Bristol, UK @ SWX

06/07 London, UK @ Roundhouse

06/09 Gent, BE @ Vooruit

06/09-06/11 Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/12 Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Saal

06/13 Milan, IT @ Giardino Della Triennale

06/14 Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Sotto Le Stelle

06/15 Munich, DE @ Strom

06/16 Jun 18 Vilnius, LI @ 8 Festival

06/16 Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

06/19 Warsaw, PL @ Proxima

06/20 Poznan, PL @ Tama

06/21 Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

06/23 Vienna, AU @ Akzent

06/24 Krakow, PL @ Kwadrat

06/25 Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub

06/27 Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Siska

06/28 Geneva, CH @ Usine

06/30 Paris, FR @ Days Off Festival

07/01 Petit Couronne, FR @ Theatre de Verdure

07/02 La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

07/03 Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

07/05 Lisboa, PT @ LAV

07/06 Porto, PT @ Hard Club

07/07 Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/08 Six-Fours-les-Plages, FR @ Pointu Festival

08/25-08/27 Tisbury, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

08/27 Rockville Centre, NY @ Madison Theatre at Molloy University

10/01 Sapphire Coast, AUS @ Wanderer Festival

12/02 Riviera Maya, MX @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky

More Photographs (A Continuum) is out 5/26 via Dead Oceans.