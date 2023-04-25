Kevin Morby – “This Is A Photograph II” & “Five Easy Pieces Revisited”

Kevin Morby has announced a new project called More Photographs (A Continuum), a companion piece to last year’s full-length This Is A Photograph. It features six brand-new songs and three reimaginings of songs from the album. Today, he’s sharing two of those: “This Is A Photograph II” and “Five Easy Pieces Revisited.”

“If This Is A Photograph is a house that you have been living inside of…then More Photographs, perhaps, is the same home just experienced differently,” Morby said in a statement. “As if you, its inhabitant, have taken a tab of something psychedelic and now, suddenly, you’ve replaced your eyeglasses with kaleidoscopes. With every collection of songs I feel I must cast them out of me before moving onto the next project, and here I knew that what I had begun with This Is A Photograph was not finished. Releasing this is my tying a bow on that time and place in my creative life.”

Listen to those two tracks below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “This Is A Photograph II”
02 “Triumph”
03 “Bittersweet, Tennessee”
04 “Going To Prom”
05 “Lion Tamer”
06 “A Song For Katie”
07 “Five Easy Pieces Revisited”
08 “Mickey Mantle’s Autograph”
09 “Kingdom Of Broken Hearts”

TOUR DATES:
06/02 Aarhus, DK @ Northside Festival
06/03 Malmö, SW @ Plan B
06/05 Manchester, UK @ New Century
06/06 Bristol, UK @ SWX
06/07 London, UK @ Roundhouse
06/09 Gent, BE @ Vooruit
06/09-06/11 Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/12 Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Saal
06/13 Milan, IT @ Giardino Della Triennale
06/14 Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Sotto Le Stelle
06/15 Munich, DE @ Strom
06/16 Jun 18 Vilnius, LI @ 8 Festival
06/16 Dresden, DE @ Beatpol
06/19 Warsaw, PL @ Proxima
06/20 Poznan, PL @ Tama
06/21 Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
06/23 Vienna, AU @ Akzent
06/24 Krakow, PL @ Kwadrat
06/25 Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub
06/27 Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Siska
06/28 Geneva, CH @ Usine
06/30 Paris, FR @ Days Off Festival
07/01 Petit Couronne, FR @ Theatre de Verdure
07/02 La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
07/03 Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
07/05 Lisboa, PT @ LAV
07/06 Porto, PT @ Hard Club
07/07 Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/08 Six-Fours-les-Plages, FR @ Pointu Festival
08/25-08/27 Tisbury, MA @ Beach Road Weekend
08/27 Rockville Centre, NY @ Madison Theatre at Molloy University
10/01 Sapphire Coast, AUS @ Wanderer Festival
12/02 Riviera Maya, MX @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky

More Photographs (A Continuum) is out 5/26 via Dead Oceans.

