Just a couple weeks ago, Crumb returned with their first new single after a two-year absence, “Crushxd,” which was produced with Jonathan Rado and Johnscott Sanford. Today, they’re back with another fresh track made by the same crew, the trippy and muffled “Dust Bunny,” pulled along by Lila Ramani’s watery vocals. Crumb’s North American tour kicks off tonight. Check out the song and the upcoming dates below.

TOUR DATES:

04/25 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

04/26 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

04/27 – McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey

04/28 – Austin, TX @ Austin Psych Fest

05/02 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

05/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/05 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The NOVO

05/07 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

05/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

05/10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

05/11 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post Roseville

05/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block 2023

08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival 2023