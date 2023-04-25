Crumb – “Dust Bunny”
Just a couple weeks ago, Crumb returned with their first new single after a two-year absence, “Crushxd,” which was produced with Jonathan Rado and Johnscott Sanford. Today, they’re back with another fresh track made by the same crew, the trippy and muffled “Dust Bunny,” pulled along by Lila Ramani’s watery vocals. Crumb’s North American tour kicks off tonight. Check out the song and the upcoming dates below.
TOUR DATES:
04/25 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
04/26 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
04/27 – McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey
04/28 – Austin, TX @ Austin Psych Fest
05/02 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
05/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/05 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The NOVO
05/07 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
05/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
05/10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst
05/11 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post Roseville
05/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block 2023
08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival 2023