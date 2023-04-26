The new Kari Faux album is called REAL B*TCHES DON’T DIE! That amazing illustration up there is the album cover. Guests include the late Gangsta Boo, Big K.R.I.T., Jazz Cartier, TheMIND, and Devin The Dude, and the album is predominantly produced by Phoelix, who Faux started dating during the recording process.

If the music is anywhere near as good as the branding and supporting cast suggests, this record is going to kill. Lead single “Make A Wish” bodes well, blooming from lush and breathy R&B vibes to hard, nasty Southern hip-hop. Here’s what the Arkansas native had to say about the project as a whole:

After years of subjecting myself to “industry standards” and becoming completely depressed by them, I decided to go home, which was completely grounding. This album is my best work yet and it’s an homage to the loved ones I’ve lost, Southern rap and my ability to alchemize pain that would break some people. My friend and collaborator, TheMIND, convinced me to go to Chicago and work with him and Phoelix. Phoelix and I ultimately fell in love over the course of making this album and that love is in every fiber of this album.

Listen to “Make A Wish” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “REAL B*TCHES DON’T DIE!”

02 “H-TOWN”

03 “ME FIRST”

04 “GEMINI+”

05 “TURNIN’ HEADS” (Feat. Big K.R.I.T.)

06 “MONEY ANGELS” (Feat. Jazz Cartier)

07 “DOG” (Feat. Devin the Dude)

08 “WHITE CAPRICE” (Feat. Gangsta Boo)

09 “MAKE A WISH”

10 “THANK YOU!”

11 “PAST LIFE” (Feat. Phoelix & TheMIND)

12 “DRUNK WORDS, SOBER THOUGHTS”

13 “BORROWED TIME”

REAL B*TCHES DON’T DIE! is out 5/26 on drink sum wtr.