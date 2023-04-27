HEALTH – “HATEFUL” (Feat. Street Sects’ Leo Ashline)

Last year, LA noisemakers HEALTH released a collaborative album DISCO4 :: PART II, which featured tracks with Nine Inch Nails, Lamb Of God, the Body, Backxwash, Poppy, Perturbator, and others. Today, HEALTH are back with a new single called “HATEFUL,” which was co-written with SIERRA and features backing vocals from Street Sects’ Leo Ashline. The track is also featured in-game via ULTRAKILL’s latest software update. Of “HATEFUL,” HEALTH kept it simple in a statement: “BACK TO THE CYBER GRIND.” A press release also promises “more collaborations between HEALTH and ULTRAKILL will soon be announced.”

TOURDATES:
05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World
06/15 – Sydney, NSW (AUS) @ Crowbar
06/16 – Brisbane, QLD (AUS) @ The Triffid
06/18 – Hobart, TAS (AUS) @ Dark Mofo
08/18 – Saint-nolff, FR @ Motocultor Festival
08/19 – Bristol, UK @ Arctangent Festival

