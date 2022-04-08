In recent years, the ever-evolving Los Angeles band HEALTH has embarked on a fascinating project, blending their styles with those of a great many collaborators, both famous and underground. These days, virtually every new HEALTH track is a collaboration, and most of them come out as one-off singles. In 2020, HEALTH compiled an album’s worth of those singles on their LP DISCO4 :: PART I, and it ruled. Today, they’ve put another set of collaborations into a new LP, and it rules just as hard.

If you’ve been keeping tabs on HEALTH, many of the tracks on DISCO4 :: PART II will sound familiar. We’ve posted the band’s recent team-ups with the likes of Nine Inch Nails, Poppy, Lamb Of God, and EKKSTACY, and all of those appear on the new album. DISCO4 :: PART II also finds HEALTH linking up with Backxwash, the Body, Ada Rook, Street Sects, HO99O9, PlayThatBoiZay, the Neighbourhood, Perturbator, and Maenad Veyl. Together, all these tracks make for a gothy rave party that zooms off in tons of different directions. It’s a mean blast of a record, and you can stream it below.

DISCO4 :: PART II is out now on Loma Vista.