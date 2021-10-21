HEALTH & Poppy – “Dead Flowers”

HEALTH is back with another collaborative single following “ISN’T EVERYONE” with Nine Inch Nails and “ANTI-LIFE” with Tyler Bates and Deftones’ Chino Moreno. Now, HEALTH have teamed up with dark-pop performer Poppy on “DEAD FLOWERS.” It’s a sludgy, shoegazey track that verges into industrial territory. Poppy’s ethereal vocals, however, give “DEAD FLOWERS” a slight R&B saunter.

“Every time we release a new track we get asked to give a quote about it. Truthfully, I’m not sure it makes much of a difference,” HEALTH says about “DEAD FLOWERS.” Well, there you have it.

“DEAD FLOWERS” and “ISN’T EVERYONE” are both set to appear on the forthcoming album DISCO4 :: PART II, the sequel to HEALTH’s 2020 collaboration LP DISCO4 :: PART I, which memorably featured songs with 100 gecs, JPEGMAFIA, Soccer Mommy, Full of Hell, Ghostemane, and more.

“DEAD FLOWERS” is out now via Loma Vista Recordings.