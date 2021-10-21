HEALTH & Poppy – “Dead Flowers”

By Rachel Brodsky

HEALTH is back with another collaborative single following “ISN’T EVERYONE” with Nine Inch Nails and “ANTI-LIFE” with Tyler Bates and Deftones’ Chino Moreno. Now, HEALTH have teamed up with dark-pop performer Poppy on “DEAD FLOWERS.” It’s a sludgy, shoegazey track that verges into industrial territory. Poppy’s ethereal vocals, however, give “DEAD FLOWERS” a slight R&B saunter.

“Every time we release a new track we get asked to give a quote about it. Truthfully, I’m not sure it makes much of a difference,” HEALTH says about “DEAD FLOWERS.” Well, there you have it.

“DEAD FLOWERS” and “ISN’T EVERYONE” are both set to appear on the forthcoming album DISCO4 :: PART II, the sequel to HEALTH’s 2020 collaboration LP DISCO4 :: PART I, which memorably featured songs with 100 gecs, JPEGMAFIA, Soccer Mommy, Full of Hell, Ghostemane, and more.

Listen to “DEAD FLOWERS” below.

“DEAD FLOWERS” is out now via Loma Vista Recordings.

