The gothed-out industrial giants HEALTH are following up 2020’s DISCO4 :: PART I with a second album of collaborations called, naturally, DISCO4 :: PART II. It includes last year’s songs with Nine Inch Nails (“Isn’t Everyone“) and Poppy (“Dead Flowers“) plus 10 more tracks featuring the likes of Backxwash, the Body, Perturbator, the Neighbourhood, and Ada Rook.

Today, along with the album details, we get to hear HEALTH’s team-up with metal veterans Lamb Of God. “Cold Blood” is as crushing as you’d expect from this pairing. Gnarly Southern-fried thrash guitar and Randy Blythe’s guttural growls meld seamlessly with the bleak, faintly glowing electronics. Watch Łukasz Rusinek’s animated video for the song below.

TRACKLIST:

01. HEALTH x Poppy – “DEAD FLOWERS”

02. HEALTH x Nine Inch Nails – “ISN’T EVERYONE”

03. HEALTH x Ada Rook x PlayThatBoiZay – “MURDER DEATH KILL”

04. HEALTH x Maenad Veyl – “IDENTITY”

05. HEALTH x Lamb Of God – “COLD BLOOD”

06. HEALTH x The Body – “AD 1000”

07. HEALTH x Backxwash x HO99O9 – “PAGAN-ICONZ”

08. HEALTH x Street Sects – “THE JOY OF SECT”

09. HEALTH x EKKSTACY – “STILL BREATHING”

10. HEALTH x The Neighbourhood – “NO ESCAPE”

11. HEALTH x Perturbator – “EXCESS”

12. HEALTH – “THESE DAYS 2.0.2.1.”

DISCO4 :: PART II is out 4/8 on Loma Vista.