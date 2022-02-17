HEALTH & Lamb Of God – “Cold Blood”

New Music February 17, 2022 9:36 AM By Chris DeVille
0

HEALTH & Lamb Of God – “Cold Blood”

New Music February 17, 2022 9:36 AM By Chris DeVille
0

The gothed-out industrial giants HEALTH are following up 2020’s DISCO4 :: PART I with a second album of collaborations called, naturally, DISCO4 :: PART II. It includes last year’s songs with Nine Inch Nails (“Isn’t Everyone“) and Poppy (“Dead Flowers“) plus 10 more tracks featuring the likes of Backxwash, the Body, Perturbator, the Neighbourhood, and Ada Rook.

Today, along with the album details, we get to hear HEALTH’s team-up with metal veterans Lamb Of God. “Cold Blood” is as crushing as you’d expect from this pairing. Gnarly Southern-fried thrash guitar and Randy Blythe’s guttural growls meld seamlessly with the bleak, faintly glowing electronics. Watch Łukasz Rusinek’s animated video for the song below.

TRACKLIST:
01. HEALTH x Poppy – “DEAD FLOWERS”
02. HEALTH x Nine Inch Nails – “ISN’T EVERYONE”
03. HEALTH x Ada Rook x PlayThatBoiZay – “MURDER DEATH KILL”
04. HEALTH x Maenad Veyl – “IDENTITY”
05. HEALTH x Lamb Of God – “COLD BLOOD”
06. HEALTH x The Body – “AD 1000”
07. HEALTH x Backxwash x HO99O9 – “PAGAN-ICONZ”
08. HEALTH x Street Sects – “THE JOY OF SECT”
09. HEALTH x EKKSTACY – “STILL BREATHING”
10. HEALTH x The Neighbourhood – “NO ESCAPE”
11. HEALTH x Perturbator – “EXCESS”
12. HEALTH – “THESE DAYS 2.0.2.1.”

DISCO4 :: PART II is out 4/8 on Loma Vista.

Daniel Roland Tierney

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST COMMENTED

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Dreamlover”

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Beach House Once Twice Melody

3 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Hurray For The Riff Raff Life On Earth

2 days ago 0

Dr. Dre & Friends’ Super Bowl Halftime Show Was A Blockbuster Victory-Lap Nostalgia Act

3 days ago 0

Watch Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, & Snoop Dogg Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest