Hand Habits – “Private Life”

Next month, Meg Duffy is releasing a new Hand Habits project called Sugar The Bruise, which features six tracks that were inspired by a songwriting class that Duffy taught a couple years ago. They shared lead single “Something Wrong” from it when it was announced, and today we’re getting another song, “Private Life,” a simmering, yearning one where Duffy is on the outside looking in: “This is your private life/ I don’t belong here,” the sing. “This is your private life/ I didn’t belong there.” Watch a video for the track below.

Sugar The Bruise is out 6/16 via Fat Possum.

more from New Music

