New Music May 2, 2023 9:32 AM By James Rettig

Shirley Collins – "Hares On The Mountain"

May 2, 2023 By James Rettig

Last month, Shirley Collins announced a new album, Archangel Hill, and shared “High And Away” from it. Today, she’s back with another advance offering from it, her take on a traditional English folk song she dubs “Hares On The Mountain,” which, as is typical for Collins, has a long history. “I’ve recorded this twice before: once a rather trivial version collected by Ralph Vaughan Williams; the second time I rewrote the melody and recorded it with Davy Graham in 1965,” she explained. “This time I was looking to bring out the mysterious and wry quality that lies underneath.” Check it out below.

Archangel Hill is out 5/26 via Domino. Pre-order it here.

