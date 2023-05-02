Last month, Shirley Collins announced a new album, Archangel Hill, and shared “High And Away” from it. Today, she’s back with another advance offering from it, her take on a traditional English folk song she dubs “Hares On The Mountain,” which, as is typical for Collins, has a long history. “I’ve recorded this twice before: once a rather trivial version collected by Ralph Vaughan Williams; the second time I rewrote the melody and recorded it with Davy Graham in 1965,” she explained. “This time I was looking to bring out the mysterious and wry quality that lies underneath.” Check it out below.

Archangel Hill is out 5/26 via Domino. Pre-order it here.