One month from today, Berkeley punk legends Rancid will release their new album Tomorrow Never Comes out into the world. Rancid are my actual favorite band of all time, but they’ve gone six years since their last LP. At this late date, you’re not exactly guaranteed a banger whenever you hit play on a new Rancid song, but it brings me great pleasure to report that “Tomorrow Never Comes,” the new LP’s first single and title track, is indeed a banger. Today, Rancid have shared another song, and guess what? Another banger.

Where “Tomorrow Never Comes” is Rancid in straight-up anthem mode, the new song “Don’t Make Me Do It” shows off another side of the band. The first thing you’ll notice about “Don’t Make Me Do It” is its length. Before it even started playing, before my YouTube stopped buffering, I saw that the song is 58 seconds long. This was a good sign. And indeed, “Don’t Make Me Do It” is the band in delirious street-punk sprint mode. It’s the kind of Rancid ripper that we got on the band’s 2000 self-titled LP, and there’s always room for that version of the band. They sound vengeful on this one. Listen below.

Tomorrow Never Comes is out 6/2 on Hellcat/Epitaph.