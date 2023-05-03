The reclusive experimental musician Jim O’Rourke has had his fingerprints in quite a few movies over the years, ranging from the hyper-mainstream (consultant for School Of Rock) to the hyper-obscure (take your pick). O’Rourke composed the score for the Canadian film Hands That Bind, which was written and directed by Kyle Armstrong and has been making the festival rounds for the last couple years. The film stars Paul Sparks, Susan Kent, Landon Liboiron, Nicholas Campbell, and Bruce Dern, and Will Oldham (aka Bonnie Prince Billy) also has a role in it.

Later this summer, O’Rourke is giving his Hands That Bind soundtrack a proper worldwide release, his first score to receive that treatment, as Drag City points out. Hands That Bind (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will be available on vinyl In July, and today you can check out an edit of a track from it called “A Man’s Mind Will Play Tricks On Him,” which comes with a video made by Armstrong. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Go Spend Some Time With Your Kids”

02 “Wasn’t There Last Night”

03 “He’s Only Got One Oar In The Water”

04 “That’s Not How The World Works”

05 “A Man’s Mind Will Play Tricks On Him”

06 “Here Is Where I Seem To Be / The Good Lord Doesn’t Need Paperwork”

07 “You Have No Idea What I Want”

08 “One Way Or Another I’m Gone”

And here’s a trailer for the film:

﻿Hands That Bind (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be out on 7/7 via Drag City.