waterbaby – “911”

New Music May 3, 2023 11:13 AM By Chris DeVille

waterbaby – “911”

New Music May 3, 2023 11:13 AM By Chris DeVille

I was a big fan of “Airforce blue,” the indie-pop-ish, R&B-ish Stockholm singer waterbaby’s first single for Sub Pop. I’m an even bigger fan of the next one. “911,” out today, heralds the impending arrival of waterbaby’s Foam EP. It’s a low-key love song built around a cozy little acoustic guitar figure that plays as a nest for waterbaby’s soft, digitally affected vocals. She does the Lil Wayne “Mrs. Officer” thing, imitating a police siren by singing “wee-ooh” as a hook, but in this case there’s little to no humor in it, just tenderness. “Call me when you need someone,” she sings. “I could be your 911.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Airforce blue”
02 “My luv”
03 “911”
04 “Born too late”
05 “Wishing well”

Foam is out 6/14 on Sub Pop.

Erik Pousette

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Billy Joel And Steve Jones Share “If You Could Read My Mind” Covers In Tribute To Gordon Lightfoot

1 day ago 0

Pharrell Will Move Next Year’s Something In The Water To A Different Weekend Following Weather Problems

3 days ago 0

Watch Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Beck, & Many More Perform At Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration

3 days ago 0

Ed Sheeran Says He’ll Quit Music If Found Liable In Marvin Gaye Plagiarism Trial

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Pink’s “So What”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest