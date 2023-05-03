I was a big fan of “Airforce blue,” the indie-pop-ish, R&B-ish Stockholm singer waterbaby’s first single for Sub Pop. I’m an even bigger fan of the next one. “911,” out today, heralds the impending arrival of waterbaby’s Foam EP. It’s a low-key love song built around a cozy little acoustic guitar figure that plays as a nest for waterbaby’s soft, digitally affected vocals. She does the Lil Wayne “Mrs. Officer” thing, imitating a police siren by singing “wee-ooh” as a hook, but in this case there’s little to no humor in it, just tenderness. “Call me when you need someone,” she sings. “I could be your 911.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Airforce blue”

02 “My luv”

03 “911”

04 “Born too late”

05 “Wishing well”

Foam is out 6/14 on Sub Pop.