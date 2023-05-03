Next month, Rufus Wainwright is releasing a covers album called Folkocracy, which includes contributions from David Byrne, ANOHNI, Chaka Khan, and more. He shared its lead single, the Brandi Carlile-featuring take on the Appalachian murder ballad “Down In The Willow Garden,” when the album was announced back in March, and today Wainwright has shared another track from the album. This one is a cover of Neil Young’s “Harvest,” and it features Andrew Bird and Chris Stills. “The music of Neil Young has been part of my entire life,” Wainwright said in a statement, continuing:

What has always drawn me to him are his lyrics. I think that lyrics are often underrated in today’s music. But then of course with Neil Young you also get these absolutely iconic melodies and the sound quality of his albums is simply amazing. He is the full package.



To record Harvest was a pure joy. I had never sung with Andrew or recorded with him playing the violin and he is so inherently musical that it feels so natural to sing such a sophisticated song with him. And it was amazing to include my old friend Chris Stills on this track who probably was fed Neil Young’s voice with his mother’s milk. Chris has one of the most beautiful voices I have heard and his harmonizing is absolutely delicious.

Listen below.

Folkocracy is out 6/2 via BMG. Pre-order it here.