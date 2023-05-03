Last month, Portland musician Graham Jonson announced a new EP as quickly, quickly called Easy Listening, his follow-up to 2021’s The Long And Short Of It. He shared “Satellite” from it at the time, and today he’s back with another single, the heady psych wobble “Falling Apart Without You.”

“This song started out as sort of a joke, a tongue in cheek breakup song leaning heavy on the camp,” Jonson said. “I wanted to make something that sounded like a weird 70’s song from a different planet with the sensibilities of a blossom dearie track or something similar. I made the whole track in a night and forgot about it for a while and upon re-listening I figured it would fit perfectly on the EP as campy as it is.”

Listen below.

The Easy Listening EP is out 5/26 via Ghostly.