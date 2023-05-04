David Letterman Raves About The National: “I Wish I Could Be Matt Berninger”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

News May 4, 2023 6:38 PM By Rachel Brodsky

David Letterman Raves About The National: “I Wish I Could Be Matt Berninger”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

News May 4, 2023 6:38 PM By Rachel Brodsky

In a new video posted to his YouTube page, former late-night host David Letterman is sharing his thoughts about the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame class with longtime colleagues Barbara Gaines and Mary Barclay. While he reacts against Warren Zevon getting snubbed (“I’m disappointed but not angry”), he positively gushes over the National, calling them “your saddest friend’s favorite band.”

“Oh, I love the National,” raved Letterman, seemingly prompted by a question around the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees. Letterman also talked about how much he loves the band’s 2022 one-off “Weird Goodbyes,” which is not on their just-released new album First Two Pages Of Frankenstein.

“They had this song called ‘Weird Goodbyes,’ which is not on the new album, he’s singing about the weird goodbyes, ‘I don’t know why I don’t try harder,'” Letterman says, quoting directly from the song. “He is a man who is preoccupied, it’s been a sad parting of the ways [with] family. ‘I don’t know why I don’t try harder.’ That’s preoccupying Matt Berninger…”

Letterman continues, poking fun at the lyrics: “And now here comes the punch: ‘I feel like throwing towels into water.’ Woah, Jesus, what a mad man! Call the police! The guy’s gonna throw towels into water! But I say that because I love the National, and I wish I could be Matt Berninger because nobody’s cooler than Matt Berninger, and they ought to be in the Hall Of Fame.”

Watch Letterman gush about wanting to be Matt Berninger below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neil Young Shares Eulogy For Gordon Lightfoot: “A Songwriter Without Parallel”

3 days ago 0

Watch Siouxsie Sioux Perform For The First Time In 10 Years

2 days ago 0

Billy Joel And Steve Jones Share “If You Could Read My Mind” Covers In Tribute To Gordon Lightfoot

3 days ago 0

Ed Sheeran Says He’ll Quit Music If Found Liable In Marvin Gaye Plagiarism Trial

3 days ago 0

Pixies Apologize For Making You Sleep Through Your Alarm

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest