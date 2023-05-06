Gabby’s World – “Fabby”

Gabby Smith, the New York DIY musician who currently records under the name Gabby’s World, is currently releasing a new album — Gabby Sword one track at a time, with a new single arriving every month. We’ve already posted the songs “Sank,” “Closing Door,” “Corrina,” and last month’s “33.” May’s track is called “Fabby.”

Written, arranged, mixed, and produced by Smith, “Fabby” is a love song built on a bed of keys and drum machines: “All I did was dream of being/ Right up close to your body/ Can you believe/ Believe we made it, honey/ Now I see/ There’s nowhere else to be.”

Listen below.

Gabby Sword is out 12/1 on Carrot All Records.