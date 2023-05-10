Lust For Youth – “Giorgia”

New Music May 10, 2023 10:37 AM By Tom Breihan

Lust For Youth – “Giorgia”

New Music May 10, 2023 10:37 AM By Tom Breihan

It’s been four years since Scandinavian dance-rockers Lust For Youth released their self-titled album. The group — formerly a trio, now a duo — came back last year with their single “Accidental Win,” and now they’ve released another new song called “Giorgia.” It’s a searching, romantic new wave jam, and it’s the first song that singer Hannes Norrvide has ever recorded in Swedish, his native language. Below, listen to “Giorgia” and check out Lust For Youth’s upcoming shows.

TOUR DATES:
5/11 – Berlin, Germany @ Kantine Am Berghain
5/12 – London, UK @ Lower Third
5/25 – Copenhagen, Denmark – @ Basement
6/03 – Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House
6/09 – Melbourne, Australia @ Miscellania
6/10 – Melbourne, Australia @ The Dome
10/27 – Chicago, IL @ Sanctum Festival
11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Substance Festival

“Giorgia” is out now on Sacred Bones.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Mac DeMarco Quit Smoking, Caffeine, Cold Foods

3 days ago 0

Disturbed Respond To Phoebe Bridgers’ “Down With The Sickness” Entrance On Taylor Swift Tour

3 days ago 0

Watch Katy Perry Sing At King’s Coronation After Struggling To Find Her Seat

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”

3 days ago 0

Watch Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s Original Lineup Reunite For The First Time In 36 Years

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest