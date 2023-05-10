Czech Out Prague Screamo Band ZMAR’s Roiling Cauldron Of A New Album, Napo​ř​á​d

New Music May 10, 2023 3:18 PM By Chris DeVille

Czech Out Prague Screamo Band ZMAR’s Roiling Cauldron Of A New Album, Napo​ř​á​d

New Music May 10, 2023 3:18 PM By Chris DeVille

ZMAR traffic in screamo at its most terrifyingly regal. The Prague-based band merges skramz with scorched-earth black metal and glacial post-rock, blowing basement-native music up to cinematic scale without ever toning down the frantic intensity. Out today, sophomore album Napo​ř​á​d comprises seven absolutely nasty tracks led by shout-along vocals that sound brawnier and more electrifying than your average microphone freakout. Some of the titles translate to “Capitalization Of Hatred” and “A Beautiful Place,” so you’re getting both the genre’s progressive edge and its knack for pushing sonic violence in impressionistic directions. It’s sick, and obviously you should listen to it.

Napořád is out now on Dingleberry/Zegema Beach.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Mac DeMarco Quit Smoking, Caffeine, Cold Foods

3 days ago 0

Disturbed Respond To Phoebe Bridgers’ “Down With The Sickness” Entrance On Taylor Swift Tour

3 days ago 0

Watch Katy Perry Sing At King’s Coronation After Struggling To Find Her Seat

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”

3 days ago 0

Watch Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s Original Lineup Reunite For The First Time In 36 Years

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest