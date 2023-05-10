ZMAR traffic in screamo at its most terrifyingly regal. The Prague-based band merges skramz with scorched-earth black metal and glacial post-rock, blowing basement-native music up to cinematic scale without ever toning down the frantic intensity. Out today, sophomore album Napo​ř​á​d comprises seven absolutely nasty tracks led by shout-along vocals that sound brawnier and more electrifying than your average microphone freakout. Some of the titles translate to “Capitalization Of Hatred” and “A Beautiful Place,” so you’re getting both the genre’s progressive edge and its knack for pushing sonic violence in impressionistic directions. It’s sick, and obviously you should listen to it.

Napořád is out now on Dingleberry/Zegema Beach.