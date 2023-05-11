Obongjayar – “Just Cool”

Obongjayar – “Just Cool”

New Music May 11, 2023 4:37 PM By James Rettig

Last year, the London-based Nigerian musician Obongjayar released his debut album, Some Nights I Dream Of Doors, which arrived after a few years worth of EPs and high-profile collaborations. Today, he’s back with “Just Cool,” his first new track since that album’s release a year ago, which promises to be the first in a series of new material from the singer this year. “Everyone is on edge! How could we not be?” Obongjayar said in a statement, continuing:

Where’s our united humanity? Where is our united love for our brothers and sisters and children looking for safety and opportunity? Where is the love for our planet?
We’re constantly being lied to, used and squeezed of whatever energy is left in us. We’re in a pit fighting amongst ourselves while the bloodsuckers incite division and cheer from high above while poking at us continuously. Be cool and let cool.

Listen below.

“Just Cool” is out now via September Recordings.

