My Morning Jacket Announce It Still Moves 20th Anniversary Shows

My Morning Jacket’s landmark third album It Still Moves turns 20 in September. Now, in a newly announced fall headline tour, MMJ will perform that album in full at Red Rocks Amphitheater on August 25, plus additional shows in New York (October 19 at the Beacon Theatre), Atlanta (November 3 at the Fox Theatre), and Chicago (November 9 at the Chicago Theatre). Additional non-anniversary dates will take place with support from Fleet Foxes, M. Ward, Katie Pruitt, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Wilderado, Devon Gilfillian, Costa de Ámbar, and Jaime Wyatt.

Tickets go on sale starting May 19. Check out the full list of dates below.

TOUR DATES:

05/14 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre *

05/15 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall *

05/19 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Guanamor Studio **

05/20 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Corona Capital Guadalajara ^

05/30 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum #

05/31 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester #

06/03 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound ^

06/05 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma #

06/06 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg #

06/09 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound ^

06/10 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound ^

06/15 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre ‡

06/16 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery ‡

06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival ^

06/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ‡

06/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater ‡

06/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *

06/24 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion *

06/26 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater ¶

06/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ¶

06/30 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl ¶

07/01 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival ^

07/29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ##

07/30 – Beech Mountain, NC @ Beech Mountain Summer Series ##

08/15 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield ‡‡

08/16 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ‡‡

08/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre †

08/19 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre †

08/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl †

08/22 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ‡‡

08/23 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre ‡‡

08/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ‡‡ +

08/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ‡‡

09/30 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho Music Festival ^

10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre +

10/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10/24 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/25 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

10/30 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre

10/31 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

11/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre +

11/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

11/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

11/09 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre +

11/10 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

11/11 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

04/08 – Puerto Aventuras, Mexico @ One Big Holiday

* w/ Special Guest Jaime Wyatt

** w/ Special Guest Costa de Ámbar

^ Festival Appearance

# w/ Special Guest Devon Gilfillian

‡ w/ Special Guest Wilderado

¶ w/ Special Guest Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

## w/ Special Guest Katie Pruitt

‡‡ w/Special Guest M. Ward

† w/ Fleet Foxes

+ It Still Moves 20th Anniversary Show