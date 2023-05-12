Grandaddy’s third album Sumday turns 20 years old this Saturday. I didn’t have time to write a tribute to the record this week, so I’m glad the band is giving us a chance to mark the occasion: They’ve just announced a 20th anniversary box set called Sumday Twunny. That’s right, aging indie rockers and discerning young people: It is once again on.

Dangerbird will release the 4xLP set on Sept. 1. It includes a remaster of the original album plus a full-length four-track demo version of the album called Sumday: The Cassette Demos (all of which is streaming today) and a 13-song rarities and B-Sides collection titled Sumday: Excess Baggage. Additionally, a 2xLP release of the remastered album without all the bonus material will be out June 30.

Jason Lytle has this to say:

After many years of hammering away at writing and recording as Grandaddy, Sumday seems to be the center of it and where it all peaked. To the journalists we were, “On the verge of greatness, underrated, overlooked, unsung.” It was a tumultuous and exciting time for us for sure. Also very exhausting. Revisiting this material and reflecting on those times has been a double edged sword. Bittersweet is an apt word, I suppose. Twenty years after the fact, I’m just grateful to be alive and kicking… celebrating that moment in time by re-releasing the original album, B sides and extras of that era, and even some raw cassette demos of the album itself a sort of sketchbook/rough draft of the LP in cassette form. So be it then. “On the verge of greatness, underrated, overlooked, unsung.” This is what all of that sounds like. I’ll take it.

In my opinion they’d already achieved greatness on The Sophtware Slump, but that’s neither here nor there. Stream the cassette demos below.

<a href="https://grandaddy.bandcamp.com/album/sumday-the-cassette-demos">Sumday: The Cassette Demos by Grandaddy / Jason Lytle</a>

Sumday Twunny is out 9/1 on Dangerbird. Pre-order it here.