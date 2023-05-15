“Elated” is the debut single from dreamTX, a “post-post-rock” project from Nick Das. He’s long been a member of the shoegaze band Kraus and has a co-write on the early Maggie Rogers single “On + Off.” This stuff errs on the underground side, albeit a segment of the underground that has been thriving and influential in recent years. I’m hearing a lot of the twisted indie-pop stuff a la Alex G and Teen Suicide, various waves of emo, nouveau shoegaze stuff like Jane Remover and Parannoul… you get the gist, I think? Listen to “Elated” below and see how it makes you feel.

“Elated” is out now on Memorials Of Distinction.