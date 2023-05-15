Travis Scott Plays New Album Utopia For The Astros: “It’s On The Way Now”

Travis Scott has previewed his fourth studio album Utopia for the Houston Astros. In a clip filmed at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Scott can be seen sitting in the locker room talking about Utopia, telling KRIV Sports Director Mark Berman, “It’s on the way now, Mark.” Scott also appears to say he’s “finish[ing] the master.”

It’s been five years since Scott released Astroworld. Rumors of Utopia have been circulating since 2021, but the album was pushed back after a crowd crush at Scott’s Astroworld Festival killed 10 people. In February of this year, Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone announced, “We have a new Travis Scott album, expected to come in June.” Scott is also playing Rolling Loud in July.

Scott gives an update on Utopia below.