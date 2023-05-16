Shapednoise – “Family” (Feat. Armand Hammer)

New Music May 16, 2023 12:31 PM By Tom Breihan

Shapednoise is Nino Pedone, a Sicilian-born and Berlin-based producer of avant-garde electronic music. This summer, he’ll release his new album Absurd Matter, which features a wild array of guests. Moor Mother, Zelooperz, Brodinski, and David Lynch sound designer Dean Hurley all contribute to the record. Today, Shapednoise has shared “Family,” a new collaboration with Armand Hammer.

Both together and separately, the New York rappers billy woods and Elucid have been doing tons of great work recently. Just last week, billy woods teamed up with producer Kenny Segal to release Maps, one of the best albums of the year thus far. On “Family,” woods and Elucid paint pictures of apocalyptic existential dread over a clanking, churning electronic track — one that sounds more like early industrial music than like anything resembling conventional rap music. Below, listen to “Family” and check out the Absurd Matter tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Intro” (Feat. Dean Hurley)
02 “Family” (Feat. Armand Hammer)
03 “Know Yourself” (Feat. Brodinski & Zelooperz)
04 “Swash”
05 “Savage Mindedness”
06 “Weighty!”
07 “Poetry” (Feat. Moor Mother)
08 “Metal”
09 “Twisted Skills”
10 “Outro”

Absurd Matter is out 7/14 on Weight Looming.

