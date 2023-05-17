Montana Bans TikTok

Montana has become the first US state to ban TikTok. Today (Wednesday), the AP reports that Republican Governor Greg Gianforte signed legislation that prohibits downloads of TikTok in the state. It will also fine any “entity” — an app store or TikTok — $10,000 per day for each time someone “is offered the ability” to access the social media platform or download the app. (Penalties would not apply to users.) Montana initially banned the app on government-owned devices in late December. TikTok is likely to challenge the decision in federal court, a legal battle that could end up going to the US Supreme Court. The ban goes into effect January 1, 2024.

In April, when Montana’s bill was approved by the GOP-controlled House of Representatives, TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter said the bill’s backers had admitted that there is “no feasible plan” for putting the TikTok ban in place, as blocking downloads of apps in any one individual state would be almost impossible to enforce. Oberwetter also said the bill represented the censorship of Montanans’ voices.

“We will continue to fight for TikTok users and creators in Montana whose livelihoods and First Amendment rights are threatened by this egregious government overreach,” Oberwetter said.

The ACLU has also called the decision a violation of free speech rights that “would set an alarming precedent for excessive government control over how Montanans use the internet.”

This decision comes amid a crack down on the video-sharing app across the US. The Biden administration has been negotiating with TikTok by asking them to divest from their parent company, ByteDance, which is based in Beijing. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle see TikTok as a potential national security threat. The fear is that the Chinese Communist Party could request access to the millions of American TikTok accounts, though TikTok has maintained that it would never agree to that request.