Conan O’Brien Went To Bergen To Record A Song With The Lonely Island Of Norway

News May 17, 2023 6:24 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Conan O’Brien is set to star in a new travel series on Max (formerly HBO Max) called Conan O’Brien Must Go. The show is currently in production and will consist of four episodes. In a new sneak peek dropped today, O’Brien is shown traveling through Bergen, Norway to record and perform a synth-pop song with Eda, a Norwegian rap-comedy band who have likened themselves to the Lonely Island.

A few weeks ago, O’Brien actually had one half of Eda guest on his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Fan, where the comedian talked about wanting a hit song in Norway. Guess he’s about to get his wish. (Coincidentally, today also happens to be Norway Day. Happy Norway Day!)

Check out the teaser trailer below.

‼️Conan O’Brien is on our NEW SONG?!‼️ #music #conan #conanobrien #norway #pop #rap #concert @Team Coco

