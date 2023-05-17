Conan O’Brien Went To Bergen To Record A Song With The Lonely Island Of Norway

Conan O’Brien is set to star in a new travel series on Max (formerly HBO Max) called Conan O’Brien Must Go. The show is currently in production and will consist of four episodes. In a new sneak peek dropped today, O’Brien is shown traveling through Bergen, Norway to record and perform a synth-pop song with Eda, a Norwegian rap-comedy band who have likened themselves to the Lonely Island.

A few weeks ago, O’Brien actually had one half of Eda guest on his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Fan, where the comedian talked about wanting a hit song in Norway. Guess he’s about to get his wish. (Coincidentally, today also happens to be Norway Day. Happy Norway Day!)

Check out the teaser trailer below.