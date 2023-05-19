Hear Ghost Cover Tina Turner, Television, Genesis, & More On New EP

New Music May 19, 2023 12:08 AM By Rachel Brodsky

New Music May 19, 2023 12:08 AM By Rachel Brodsky

On Easter, Swedish pop-metal performers Ghost announced a five-song EP — PHANTOMIME — containing covers of Television (1977’s “See No Evil”), Genesis (1992’s “Jesus He Knows Me”), the Stranglers (1977’s “Hanging Around”), Iron Maiden (1980’s “Phantom Of The Opera”), and Tina Turner’s 1985 song “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome).” At the time of announcement, Ghost shared their version of “Jesus He Knows Me,” and today we get to hear the EP in its entirety.

Following their 2022 LP IMPERA, PHANTOMIME is Ghost’s latest round of covers; in the past, they’ve also reimagined songs by ABBA, the Beatles, Depeche Mode, Roky Erickson, Eurythmics, Metallica, and Pet Shop Boys.

Listen to PHANTOMIME below.

PHANTOMIME is out now via Loma Vista Recordings.

