Hopscotch Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Pavement, American Football, Sunny Day Real Estate, Alvvays, & More

Hopscotch Music Festival is returning to Raleigh this fall from September 7-9. Headliners include an indie/emo-rock who’s who: Pavement, Alvvays, Margo Price, Denzel Curry, and Japanese Breakfast, Dinosaur Jr., Sunny Day Real Estate, American Football, Soccer Mommy, and more.

Here’s the full 70+ lineup in alphabetical order: Abyssal Frost, Alvvays, American Football, Anjimile, Bio Ritmo, Bleary Eyed, Bloomsday, Bravo Pueblo, Cable Ties, Chessa Rich, Corook, Corpse Dust, Cosmic Collective, Coughing Dove, Cro-Mags, Cut Worms, Dazy, Dear Blanca, Denzel Curry, Devon Roberts, Digable Planets, Dinosaur Jr., Dipstick, Dirty Flowers, Don Telling’s Island Mysteries, Doomsday Profit, Dougie Poole, Eli Smart, Faux Real, Florry, Fust, Hema Gaia, Horse Jumper Of Love, Hot Rats, Irreversible Entanglements, Japanese Breakfast, Jeff Parker ETA IVtet, John Andrews & The Yawns, John Howie Jr. & The Rosewood Bluff, Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, Kassie Krut (DJ Set), Kate Davis, KHX05, King Krule, Kool Keith, Kristopher Hilbert + Nora Rogers, Kym Register + Meltdown Rodeo, Larry & Joe, Lofidels, Lola Kirke, Long Relief, Maddie Wiener, Margo Price, Max Gowan, Mild High Club, Model/Actriz, Mo’ynoq, Numbtongue, Palm, Paranoid Maniac, Pat Junior, Pavement, Pierce Freelon, Prince Paul, Quasi, Rosali , Rose City Band, Rugg, Sam Evian, Sarah Sherman, Signal Lamp Ensemble performs Outside the Dream Syndicate, Skylar Gudasz, the Sloppy Boys, Sluice, Soccer Mommy, Sunny Day Real Estate, Sunny War, Suzi Analogue, Sweet Homé, Também, Taylor AP Williams, TEMP JOB, TiaCorine, Tonstartssbandht, Truth Club, Vaden Landers, Whitmer Thomas (Music + Comedy sets), and Zeta.

Tickets are on sale now — visit Hopscotch’s website for more info.