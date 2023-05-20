Billy Corgan Has Some Thoughts About AI Music

Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins has offered an opinion on AI. Sitting down for an interview with DJ Zach Sang earlier in May, Corgan spoke about how “AI will change music forever. Because once young artists figure out that they can use AI to game the system and write them a better song, they’re not going to spend 10,000 hours in a basement like I did.”

When Sang countered with a question about AI canceling out “great art,” Corgan offered a two-sided opinion, outlining the positives and negatives.

Ultimately, art is about discernment. Somebody was telling me the other day how a famous rap artist would work, they would bring in all these different people and they would pick the beat they were most attracted to. Now, let’s change it to AI. “Hey, AI. Give me 50 beats from the 50 best rap songs of all time. Mmm, I like number 37.” That inspires me. Are they ripping it off? Not really. Because I did the same thing. I just did it analog. I listened to 10,000 songs — so what’s the difference? So it will really be about those who can discern, even if it’s AI presenting them with choices.” The problem with it is, if you’re an organic artist like I am, it’s going to be really hard to compete with a whole bunch of people who don’t know how to write songs but have good discernment, can’t sing but have Auto-Tune. You think there’s a lot of bad music coming out now, just wait.

Watch a bit from the interview below.