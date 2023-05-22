Next month, Johanna Samuels is releasing a new album, Bystander, which was produced by Josh Kaufman. The Los Angeles-based musician has shared “Ugly On The Inside” and “Holy Mothers” from it so far, and today she’s back with a third single, “Golden Gate.” “This song is a true quarantine artifact,” Samuels said in a statement. “I was playing and writing frequently in that period and I fell in love with the chords and song structure.” She continued:

I was really blocked when it came to the words that were wanting to come out. I felt very disconnected. I knew I wanted it to have some Dylan Rodrigue life breathed into it. He is one of my all time favorite writers in Los Angeles right now. He wrote the lyrics extremely quickly and wildly enough it was about exactly what I thought it was about: dissociation, numbness and weightlessness in the darkness.

Listen below.

Bystander is out 6/23 via Jealous Butcher Records.