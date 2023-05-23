Indie-folk luminary Anjimile Chithambo, who performs mononymously as Anjimile, has announced a new album, The King. Out September 8, it’s his first full-length since 2020’s Giver Taker. (In 2021, Anjimile released one-off “Stranger” and the Reunion EP, which featured orchestral reimaginings of Giver Taker songs.) Today, along with the announcement, Anjimile is sharing the lead single and title track, which comes with a visualizer created by Daniela Yohannes, who also designed the album art.

“If Giver Taker was an album of prayers, The King is an album of curses,” Anjimile says in a statement about his sophomore release, which thematically explores what it means to be a Black, trans person in America. Produced by Shawn Everett, The King also features contributions from Justine Bowe, Brad Allen Williams, Sam Gendel, and James Krivchenia (of Big Thief).

Listen to and watch “The King” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The King”

02 “Mother”

03 “Anybody”

04 “Genesis”

05 “Animal”

06 “Father”

07 “Harley”

08 “Black Hole”

09 “I Pray”

10 “The Right”

The King is out 9/8 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.