May 25, 2023 By Tom Breihan

New Music May 25, 2023 9:16 AM By Tom Breihan

Next week, Foo Fighters will release their new album But Here We Are, their first since longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins died suddenly last year. They’ve already shared that album’s early singles “Rescued” and “Under You.” Last night, the band played their first show with new drummer Josh Freese. During their set, the band played those singles, as well as their as-yet-unreleased album tracks “Nothing At All” and “But Here We Are.” They did not play “Show Me How,” another of the songs from the new LP, but they’ve shared that one this morning.

On “Show Me How,” Dave Grohl shares lead vocals with his daughter Violet. In the past, Dave and Violet Grohl have covered X and Amy Winehouse songs together, and Violet joined the band onstage last night for their song “Shame Shame.” With “Show Me How,” Dave and Violet sing almost the entire song together, in harmony. Near the end, though, she sings the phrase “I’ll take care of everything” herself a few times.

Like the other new Foo Fighters songs, “Show Me How” is a song about profound loss: “Where are you now?/ Who will show me how?” This one sounds like a Foo Fighters take on early-’90s shoegaze, and Dave and Violet Grohl’s vocals mesh with the queasy rush of melodic guitars. Listen below.

But Here We Are is out 6/2 on Roswell.

