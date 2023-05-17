Last month, Foo Fighters announced their upcoming album But Here We Are, and they shared “Rescued,” their first song since the sudden and tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Today, the band has released another new song that’s directly inspired by Hawkins and by trying to figure out how to process the loss of someone close to you.

“Under You,” which the band teased ahead of time, is a gruff, melodic rocker with bittersweet hooks that make me think that Dave Grohl has been spending some time listening to Jawbreaker, or maybe to early Alkaline Trio. Grohl sings about how “there’s no getting over it” and how he hopes that “someday, I’ll come out from under you”: “Someone said I’ll never see your face again/ Part of me just can’t believe it’s true/ Pictures of us sharing songs and cigarettes/ This is how I’ll always picture you.”

Along with the new song, Foo Fighters have also announced a free Sunday-night streaming event called Preparing Music For Concerts. The band is playing a whole lot of festivals this summer, and the stream will include debut performances of new songs, behind-the-scenes footage, and “a few surprises.” It’s happening 5/21 at 3PM eastern, and you can watch it here. Listen to “Under You” below.

But Here We Are is out 6/2 on Roswell.